The spectacularly speedy 256GB M1 MacBook Air just hit an all-time low

Apple's new M1 MacBook Air is a great machine at a great price, but today's deal practically makes it an impulse buy. Amazon is selling the 256GB M1 MacBook Air for $929Remove non-product link, slashing $70 off the MSRP and marking a new low price. The only caveat is this price is only available in the gold model.

This version of the MacBook Air features a 13.3-inch Retina display, 256GB of onboard storage, and 8GB of RAM. It also has a FaceTime camera for video calls, two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. We reviewed this MacBook Air in November giving it 4.5 out of stars and an Editors' Choice Award while calling it "an absolutely stunning debut for Apple silicon in a Mac."

Of course, the star of the show is the M1 chip that features an 8-core processor with 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores. A 7-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine. We found that this chip performs really well when it's in emulation mode to run programs built for Intel Macs, but when you use native software it just hums.

So if you're looking for an excellent laptop with lots of speed and a little bling, this is the deal you need.

[Today's deal: 256GB Apple M1 MacBook Air in gold for $929 at AmazonRemove non-product link]