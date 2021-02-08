The sensor-packed Fitbit Sense is cheaper than the Apple Watch SE

If you don't have an iPhone or just don't want an Apple Watch, the Fitbit Sense is an excellent full-featured alternative. And today you can get one cheaper than an Apple Watch SE: Amazon is selling the Fitbit Sense for $250Remove non-product link when an additional discount of $28.96 is applied at checkout. That's $80 off the MSRP and the best price we've ever seen.

The Fitbit Sense has even more sensors and features than the Apple Watch, with stress level monitoring via an EDA (electrodermal activity) sensor, an EKG for measure heart rhythms, and an Sp02 sensor that can scan your blood oxygen levels. It also features onboard sleep tracking, a choice of Alexa and Google Assistant, excellent battery life, and, of course, incredible fitness tracking.

We reviewed the Sense in September giving it 3.5 out of 5 stars and calling it "undeniably ambitious and capable, though we found it to be a little pricey compared to Fitbit's other offerings, and a bit complicated to use compared to the Apple Watch. However, those shortcomings are much easier to handle at this price.

