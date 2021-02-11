Apple Car: Mapping out the latest rumors and reports

After puttering along and then sitting in neutral, rumors and reports of the mysterious Apple Car have kicked into high gear. Is the Apple Car on the fast track towards the finish line, or will it run out of gas? Get your motor running: we talk Apple Car in this episode of the Macworld Podcast.

This is episode 730 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

Listen to episode 730

How to subscribe to the Macworld Podcast

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right in the Podcasts app. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks

The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify.

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.