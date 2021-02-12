Save $100 on Apple's awesome M1 MacBook Pro

Deal

Amazon is selling the 256GB M1 MacBook Pro with 8GB of RAM for $1200.

It's still pretty new, but there's no reason to pay full price for that shiny, new M1 MacBook Pro. Case in point: Amazon is selling the fantastic 256GB M1 MacBook Pro for $100 off. That's $1,200 instead of $1,300.

This M1 MacBook Pro features a 13.3-inch Retina display with a brightness of 500 nits. It comes with 8GB of RAM and the aforementioned 256GB of onboard storage. Of course the greatest attraction is Apple's homespun M1 chip—an Arm-based processor with an 8-core CPU and an 8-core GPU, plus a 16-core neural engine for machine learning.

You can't upgrade the memory in this version of the MacBook Pro since it's part of the processor package. However, given that this RAM uses Apple's unified memory architecture—meaning a single pool of memory available to all parts of the processor—most people find that 8GB is plenty.

We reviewed this MacBook Pro, giving it 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors' Choice Award. "This is a revolutionary moment for the Mac," we said. We found this laptop had amazing performance, but to really shine it needs to be running native software built for the Arm processors. That said, its compatibility mode is quite good too.

[Today's deal: M1 MacBook Pro for $1200 at Amazon.]

