News

Apple releases watchOS 7.3.1 update

The update fixes a problem where the Apple Watch SE and Series 5 models do not charge after going into Power Reserve mode. Here's how to install it.

Senior Editor, Macworld |

watchos6 series5 battery low
Apple

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by Macworld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

Apple on Monday released watchOS 7.3.1, an update to the Apple Watch operating system. The update fixes a problem where the Apple Watch SE and Series 5 models do not charge after going into Power Reserve mode.

Apple has a support document with details on the problem. The update should provide a fix, but if the watch still won’t charge, Apple recommends contacting support to set up a free mail-in repair.

How to update watchOS

Before you install the update, you must place your Apple Watch on its charger. Also, the watch needs to be within range of your iPhone connected to Wi-Fi. Then follow these steps in the Watch app on your iPhone.

  1. Tap General.

  2. Tap Software Update. The app will look for the update online.

  3. When the app finds the update, you’ll see a screen with the release notes. Under the notes, tap Download and Install.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Roman has covered technology since the early 1990s. His career started at MacUser, and he's worked for MacAddict, Mac|Life, and TechTV.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon