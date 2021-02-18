What will Apple release in March? Here are our predictions

With several cold fronts slamming the United States, spring can’t come fast enough. So we thought we’d heat things up a bit with some hot Apple rumors and what we could see next month. Are there new iPads in the air? And speaking of air, what about AirTags? It’s “Out with the cold, in with the woo!” on this episode of the Macworld Podcast.

This is episode 731 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

