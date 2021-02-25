The trouble with M1 Macs: Silver Sparrow and SSD woes

Apple’s new M1 Macs are taking users to glorious new heights. But is all not well in the Apple-silicon paradise? In this episode of the Macworld Podcast, we take a look at some of the intel inside a couple of reports that rain on the M1’s parade and how they might affect you.
This is episode 733 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.
Listen to episode 731
Get info
Learn more about the topics we discussed on the show.
- 30K Macs are infected with ‘Silver Sparrow’ virus and no one knows why
- M1 Mac users are reporting excessive SSD wear and tear
How to subscribe to the Macworld Podcast
You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right in the Podcasts app. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at:
http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks
The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify.
To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.