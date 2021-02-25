News Analysis

The trouble with M1 Macs: Silver Sparrow and SSD woes

Macworld Podcast episode 732.

Apple’s new M1 Macs are taking users to glorious new heights. But is all not well in the Apple-silicon paradise? In this episode of the Macworld Podcast, we take a look at some of the intel inside a couple of reports that rain on the M1’s parade and how they might affect you.

This is episode 733  with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

