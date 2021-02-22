Grab a 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro at Apple’s refurbished store and save some money

Apple’s M1 Macs are impressively fast, so fast that you’ll want to ditch that Intel-based Mac. But maybe you stopped yourself from buying one because you just didn’t feel like dishing out for a new computer. Well, there’s a way to save some cash, and that’s by shopping at Apple’s refurbished store, which now has in stock the 13-inch MacBook Pro with the spiffy M1 system on a chip.

At the time of this writing, here are the 13-inch M1 models I found in the refurb store. They all have an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU, but the SSD and memory varies.

$1,099: 256GB SSD and 8GB memory in Space Gray or Silver ($200 less than a new version)

$1,269: 512GB SSD and 8GB memory in Silver ($230 less than a new version)

$1,269: 256GB SSD and 16GB memory in Space Gray or Silver ($230 less than a new version)

$1,439: 512GB SSD and 16GB memory in Silver ($230 less than a new version)

$1,439: 1TB SSD and 8GB memory in Space Gray or Silver ($230 less than a new version)

$1,609: 1TB SSD and 16GB memory in Silver ($290 less than a new version)

$1,779: 2TB SSD and 8GB memory in Space Gray ($320 less than a new version)

$1,949: 2TB SSD and 16GB of memory in Space Gray or Silver ($350 less than a new version)

All refurbished Macs come with a standard one-year warranty. You can learn more about Apple's refurbished items in our FAQ.

The 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro is often on sale at third-party retailers such as Best Buy, Amazon, and others. But usually, they sell standard configuration models with 8GB of memory and a 256GB or 512GB SSD. The refurbished store is a good way to save money on models with more memory and higher-capacity SSDs. For example, you can get a refurbished model with a 2TB SSD and 16GB of memory for $1,949. That's a $350 savings that's significant.