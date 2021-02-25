Apple commemorates Women’s History Month with special events and features

March is Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day is on March 8, and Apple announced on Thursday special content that will be available on Apple’s various services to commemorate the events.

If you are into collecting Apple Watch Activity badges, then you’ll want to look out for the International Women’s Day Activity Challenge. To earn this badge, you need to record a workout of 20 minutes or more. You can also earn a set of International Women’s Day animated stickers.

On International Women’s Day, Apple Fitness+ will release 24 workouts with playlists of women artists and inspirational themes. There will also be a new Time to Walk episode featuring Min Jin Lee, author of the New York Times bestselling novel, “Pachinko.”

Apple is also hosting three online events as part of its Today at Apple series. Done in cooperation with It’s Nice That, the events are “focused on redefining beauty and inclusion.” If you are interested in attending, you can sign up by clicking on the links in the list below:

The company is also conducting the Women’s Health Study, which aims to help increase understanding of women’s health issues. The study is done in partnership with the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences. You’ll be able to access the study through the Research app.

Other Apple services feature special themed content:

App Store: The App of the Day and Game of the Day will feature apps by women developers, and Apple Arcade games will spotlight women characters. There will also be interviews with women developers and an Apps Made by Women Collection.

Apple Books: Apple will showcase country-specific collections by women authors across a wide array of genres.

Apple Maps: You’ll find Curated Guides that can help you find landmarks, works of art, businesses, and restaurants run by or made by women.

Apple Music: You can listen to a set of playlists by “Visionary Women” and check out the four original short films. On March 8 Apple Music radio and Apple Music TV will feature 24 hours of “incredible female voices, stories, and musicianship.”

Apple News: The service will have curated topic groups that highlight women’s history and issues. On March 8, there will be a Spotlight collection to “celebrate contemporary leaders around the globe.”

Apple Podcasts: Shows featuring women voices and produced by women-founded studios will be showcased. On March 1, “In Plain Sight: Lady Bird Johnson,” will be released; this podcast uses recordings by the former First Lady that talk about her experiences in the White House during President Lyndon B. Johnson’s administration.

Apple TV app: There will be curated collections of shows that celebrate women’s experiences and shows that work “toward progress in the fight for women’s equality.”