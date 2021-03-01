Deal

Forget the rumors and save big on the AirPods Pro right now

Take $59 off the MSRP.

If you’re been holding out on buying a pair of AirPods Pro earbuds because of the rumors of a new model on the way, today’s deal might convince you. Amazon’s Woot is selling a brand-new pair of AirPods Pro for $190, the lowest price we’ve ever seen, slashing $59 off the $249 MSRP.

We usually fill the space with glowing words about how good the deal we’re recommending is, but you already know how awesome Apple’s AirPods Pro are. You can read our 4.5-star review here, but it’s only going to tell you what you already know: AirPods Pro are the simplest, most advanced, and just plain effortless earbuds on the market.

So while a new pair might be on the way, possibly even this month, the current model is still the best you can buy—and it’s even better at this discount.

