What we like about Apple TV so far and what needs to improve

Ted Lasso gets a Golden Globe! Wolfwalkers gets 10 Annie Award nominations! Second two of Mythic Quest is coming! New streaming hardware is coming! It’s setting up to be a big year for Apple TV and TV+, so on this episode of the Macworld Podcast, we talk about the latest news and rumors, the shows to watch, and a lot more. Stay tuned.

This is episode 733 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

Listen to episode 733

Get info

Learn more about the topics we discussed on the show.

How to subscribe to the Macworld Podcast

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right in the Podcasts app. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks

The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify.

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.