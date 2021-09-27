If the iPhone 13 didn’t convince you to upgrade, the iPhone 14 almost certainly will

There may be millions of happy iPhone 13 users snapping photos all over the world, but there are just as many Apple fans who are sitting this one out. But if you weren’t jazzed by the iPhone 13, it sounds like the iPhone 14 might be the phone you’re waiting for.

In his weekly Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg has weighed in on the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 14. While concluding that the iPhone 13 Pro Max is “no major step up” and “clearly meant to spur upgrades from pre-5G iPhone models,” he muses that Apple’s latest iPhone is good enough to “hold Apple over until more significant iPhone changes arrive over the next few years.”

And those changes might start next year. While we’ve already heard a few rumors about the iPhone 14, Gurman hasn’t said much about the next iPhone. And while he isn’t sharing many details now either, his comments indicate that he knows a bit more than he’s letting on: “The minor changes this year also mean that Apple’s engineers were working behind the scenes on bigger things that will take more time. With the iPhone 14, you can expect new entry-level and Pro models and a complete redesign.”

We’ve heard rumblings that Apple is looking to ditch the iPhone mini and introduce a new non-Pro iPhone Max, so Gurman’s report tracks. But we haven’t heard anything about a new Pro model or a new entry-level model. However, if Apple dumps the mini, it will presumably bring a new model at that $699 price, so the 6.1-inch model could be in for a change. And with a new higher-priced Max model, the Pro line could be getting a shakeup as well.

The “redesign” Gurman refers to could refer to rumors of a “notchless” iPhone with an Android-like hole-punch selfie camera and an under-display Face ID system. The new screen will likely bring a redesigned body as well. A redesigned display will likely usher in a new era for the iPhone like the iPhone X did in 2018.

So if you think the iPhone 13 is boring, you might only have 12 short months to wait for the huge change you wanted this year.