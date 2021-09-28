Get an M1 MacBook Air for $150 off instead of waiting till next year for the M2

According to the most recent rumors, the next MacBook Air might not arrive for another 12 months. But if you can’t wait that long, Amazon is selling the current M1 MacBook Air for $150 off, bringing the price back down to its all-time low.

The 256GB model with a 7-core GPU is down to $850, while the 512GB model with 512GB of storage will run you $1,100. Both models bring the same 13-inch display, M1 processor, 8GB of RAM, all-day battery life, and Magic Keyboard. In our 4.5-star review, we called the MacBook Air “an absolutely stunning debut” with an “amazing processor” and “shocking graphics performance” even in the 7-core model. We also praised the “crazy battery life” that topped 16 hours.

So if you’re bummed that you might have to wait a long time for the next MacBook Air, you can drown your sorrows in a great deal on a new one.