Macworld Podcast: Deep thoughts about the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro

Macworld Podcast episode 762.
Macworld Podcast
By Michael Simon, Jason Cross and Roman Loyola
The iPhone 13 will be Apple’s hottest seller this holiday season. Should you buy the new phone? We take a close look at the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro, how they stack up against previous iPhones, and give you reason why you should or shouldn’t buy them in this episode of the Macworld Podcast.

This is episode 762 with Jason CrossMichael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

Podcast sponsor

iPhone 13

iPhone 13
MSRP: $799 (base model)
Best Prices Today: $799 at Apple

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 mini
MSRP: $699 (base model)
Best Prices Today: $699 at Apple

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro
Read our review
MSRP: $999 (base model)
Best Prices Today: $999 at Apple

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro Max
Read our review
MSRP: $1,099 (base model)
Best Prices Today: $1099 at Apple

