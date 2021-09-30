Here’s what users really think of Apple’s stock iOS apps

While you’ve been able to delete and download Apple’s apps since iOS 10, Apple hasn’t allowed users to express how they feel about its own apps. With the launch of iOS 15, however, Apple has added the ability to rate and review its own apps just like all the others.

As spotted by 9to5Mac, all of the Apple apps available in the App Store can be rated now, and users have already expressed their feelings on them. The highest-rated is FaceTime with a 4.3-star rating, but many have a rating less than three stars.

Activity: 3.6 stars

Apple Books: 3.6 stars

Calculator: 3.5 stars

Calendar: 2.9 stars

Compass: 3.8 stars

Contacts: 3.2 stars

FaceTime: 4.3 stars

Files: 3.3 stars

Find My: 3.9 stars

Home: 3.5 stars

iTunes Store: 3.3 stars

Mail: 2.8 stars

Maps: 3 stars

Measure: 3.1 stars

Music: 3.6 stars

News: 2.3 stars

Notes: 3.6 stars

Podcasts: 2 stars

Reminders: 3.1 stars

Stocks: 3.8 stars

Tips: 4.1 stars

TV: 3.3 stars

Watch: 3.5 stars

Weather: 3.7 stars

Most apps have less than 100 ratings, but the early reviews aren’t great. While there are plenty of five-star positive reviews, numerous negative reviews are peppered with comments like “C’mon Apple you’re better than this,” “Awful update,” and “Terrible release,” as users express their discontent.

It’s unclear why Apple decided to open up the stock iOS apps to ratings in the App Store, but it could be related to the recent changes to the developer terms in the App Store. Over the past several weeks, Apple has relaxed the rules of the App Store and a ruling in the Epic trial and could be forced to allow apps to allow apps to directly link to external payment sources.