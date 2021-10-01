Home / Apple Watch
Deal

Skip the Apple Watch preorder stress and grab a Series 6 for $50 off

Amazon is selling the 40mm model for $349.
Michael Simon
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor, Macworld
Apple Watch blood oxygen
Michael Simon/IDG

Preorders for the Apple Watch Series 7 will likely begin this month, but there’s not a whole lot that’s new other than a slightly larger screen and a few new colors. So skip the wait and the lines: Amazon is selling the 40mm Apple Watch Series 6 in blue or red for $349 today, knocking $50 off the price.

While we’ve seen bigger discounts on the cellular and 44mm models, this is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen on the small wrist-friendly 40mm model. The Series 6 Apple Watch is Apple’s most advanced yet, with a blood-oxygen sensor, ECG, and second-gen heart sensor, as well as fall detection, sleep tracking, and an always-on altimeter for measuring elevation. Other than a slightly larger screen (41mm vs 40mm), the main differences between it and the Series 7 are a more durable display and fast charging.

We gave the Apple Watch Series 6 4.5 stars in our review, calling it “Apple’s best smartwatch (and) the best one you can find anywhere at any price.” And with this deal, it’s even better.

MSRP: From $399
MSRP: From $399

