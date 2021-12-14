Home
Apple holiday deals: Best last-minute gifts on AirPods, Macs, iPads & more

Every deal we've found so far and where to find them.
Michael Simon
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor, Macworld
black friday apple deals
Rob Schultz/IDG

Black Friday and Cyber Monday might be over, but it’s not unusual for the deals to continue right through the holiday season and into January. If you’re looking to gift Apple products this December, or even looking to buy for yourself, Macworld has scoured the web for the best prices on everything from Macs to MacBooks, iPads to iPhones, Apple Watch to Apple TV, and more.

Apple rarely discounts its own products – even during Black Friday it elected to give out gift vouchers rather than reducing prices – but other stockists can offer up discounts worth having. In this article, you’ll find real-time pricing at all major stockists for Apple’s current line-up, and we’ve also highlighted some of the top discounts. Plus, for even more deals, we’ve linked to our dedicated deals round-ups for each product category. Happy shopping!

AirPods third-generation hero

Jason Cross / IDG

Best AirPods Deals

(See our dedicated round-up of the best AirPods deals)

Best prices on AirPods (3rd gen) today

Retailer
Price
Delivery
Amazon
$149.99
Free
Best Buy
$169.00
Free
Sams Club
$174.98
Walmart
$174.98
B&H
$175
Abt
$179
Staples
$179
Apple
$179.00
Free
Target
$179.99
Adorama
Not Available
Free
Best prices on AirPods Pro today

Retailer
Price
Delivery
Walmart
$159
Costco
$169.99
Amazon
$179.00
Free
Best Buy
$189.99
Free
Target
$189.99
Staples
$199
B&H
$209
Abt
$219.99
Newegg
$219.99
Adorama
$249.00
Free
Apple
$249.00
Free
iPhone 13 display

Michael Simon/IDG

Best iPhone and Accessory Deals

(See our dedicated round-up of the best iPhone deals)

Best iPhone 13 prices today

Retailer
Price
Delivery
Apple
$799
Best Buy
$799.99
Free
Amazon
$829.00
Free
Best iPhone 13 Pro prices today

Retailer
Price
Delivery
Apple
$999
Amazon
$999.00
Free
Best Buy
$999.99
Free
Best iPhone SE prices today

Retailer
Price
Delivery
Apple
$399
iPad Pro 2021

Dominik Tomaszewski/IDG

Best iPad Deals

(See our dedicated round-up of the best iPad deals)

Best 10.2-inch iPad prices today

Retailer
Price
Delivery
Apple
$329
Walmart
$329
Best iPad Air prices today

Retailer
Price
Delivery
Apple
$599
Target
$600
Target
$750
Amazon
Not Available
Free
Best Buy
Not Available
Free
Best 11-inch iPad Pro prices today

Retailer
Price
Delivery
Apple
$799.00
Free
B & H Photo
$799.00
Free
Best Buy
$799.99
Free
Best 12.9-inch iPad Pro prices today

Retailer
Price
Delivery
Apple
$1099.00
Free
B & H Photo
$1099.00
Free
Best Buy
$1099.99
Free
Amazon
Not Available
Free
Best iPad mini prices today

Retailer
Price
Delivery
Apple
$499
Best Buy
$499.99
Free
Amazon
Not Available
Apple Watch Series 7

Jason Cross/IDG

Best Apple Watch Deals

(See our dedicated round-up of the best Apple Watch deals)

Best Apple Watch Series 7 prices today

Retailer
Price
Delivery
Amazon
$349.00
Free
Costco
$390
Apple
$399
Best Buy
$399.00
Free
Adorama
Not Available
Free
Best Apple Watch SE prices today

Retailer
Price
Delivery
Apple
$279
Target
$279
Best Buy
$279.00
Free
Amazon
$319.00
13-inch Macbook Pro

IDG

Best MacBook Deals

(See our dedicated round-up of the best MacBook deals)

Best 13-inch MacBook Pro prices today

Retailer
Price
Delivery
Best Buy
$1149.99
Free
Apple
$1299.00
Free
B & H Photo
$1299.00
Free
Amazon
$1,349.99
Free
Best 14in MacBook Pro prices today

Retailer
Price
Delivery
Apple
$1999
B&H Photo and Video
$1999
Amazon
Not Available
Free
Best 16in MacBook Pro prices today

Retailer
Price
Delivery
Apple
$2499
Amazon
$2,499.00
Best Buy
$2499.00
Free
Best MacBook Air prices today

Retailer
Price
Delivery
Amazon
$781.99
Free
Best Buy
$799.99
Free
Costco
$799.99
B & H Photo
$899.00
Free
Adorama
$949.00
Free
Apple
$999.00
Free
Best Mac mini Deals

M1 Mac mini (256GB): $580 ($129 off) (Arrives after Christmas)

M1 Mac mini (512GB): $750 ($149 off)

Best prices on Mac mini today

Retailer
Price
Delivery
Adorama
$679.00
Free
Apple
$699
B & H Photo
$699.00
Free
Best Buy
$699.99
Free
Apple
$1099.00
Free
Amazon
Not Available
Free
Best iMac Deals

(See our dedicated round-up of the best iMac deals)

Best prices on 24-inch iMac today

Retailer
Price
Delivery
Amazon
$1,258.99
Free
Apple
$1299.00
Free
B & H Photo
$1299.00
Free
Best Buy
$1299.99
Free
Costco
$1449.99
Costco
$1649.99
Adorama
Not Available
Free
Best prices on 27-inch iMac today

Retailer
Price
Delivery
Apple
$1799
Apple TV 4K with remote

Jason Cross/IDG

Best Apple TV Deals

(See our dedicated round-up of the best Apple TV deals)

Best Apple TV 4K prices today

Retailer
Price
Delivery
Apple
$179.00
Free
Best Buy
$179.99
Free
Amazon
Not Available
Free
Adorama
Not Available
Free
Best Apple TV HD prices today

Retailer
Price
Delivery
Best Buy
$119.99
Free
Adorama
$155.99
Free
Apple
$179
