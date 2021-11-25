The best deals on every Apple device for Black Friday

Black Friday arrives earlier and earlier every year. No longer is Black Friday limited to the day after Thanksgiving—holiday shopping deals began as soon as the summer ended and they won’t stop until Santa arrives. But searching for the best Apple deals doesn’t have to be an overwhelming, stressful experience. If you’re patient and smart, you can save big on Apple products without needing to wait in the cold or battle people for doorbusters.

Will Apple have a Black Friday sale?

Apple is once again holding a four-day shopping event that offers gift cards when you purchase certain devices. As always most of the newest devices are excluded—with the exception of the 3rd-generation AirPods—but you can get up to $200 in gift cards depending on what you want to buy. Apple’s Black Friday sale does not start until 26 November, but there are deals to be found at all other major retailers, including Amazon.

What Apple deals can I get right now?

Black Friday Apple deals are going strong. Here are the best sales we’ve tracked so far:

Jason Cross / IDG

AirPods

AirPods (3rd-gen): $155 ($24 off)

AirPods Pro: $159 ($90 off)

AirPods Max: $429 ($120 off)

Dominik Tomaszewski/IDG

iPad

11-inch iPad Pro (2TB): $1,649 ($249 off)

12.9-inch iPad Pro (1TB): $1,650 ($149 off)

12.9-inch IPad Pro (128GB): $999 ($100 off) ($100 off)

Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro: $199 ($150 off)

Apple Pencil 2: $99 ($30 off)

Jason Cross/IDG

Apple Watch

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm): $380 ($19 off) (Currently unavailable)

Apple Watch SE (40mm): $219 ($60 off)

Apple Watch Series 3: $109 ($90 off) (Currently unavailable)

IDG

MacBook

M1 MacBook Air, 256GB: $800 ($199 off)

M1 MacBook Pro (13-inch), 512GB: $1,299 ($200 off)

Jason Cross/IDG

Other Apple products

Apple TV 4K: $130 ($30 off)

Beats Studio 3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: $170 ($180 off)

Beats Studio Buds: $95 ($55 off)

More Apple Black Friday Deals