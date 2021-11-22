Black Friday Apple deals: First discount for Apple Watch Series 7, AirPods 3 & more!

If it seems like Black Friday arrives earlier and earlier every year, it’s because it does. No longer is Black Friday limited to the day after Thanksgiving—holiday shopping deals began as soon as the summer ended and they won’t stop until Santa arrives. But searching for the best deals doesn’t have to be an overwhelming, stressful experience. If you’re patient and smart, you can save big on Apple products without needing to wait in the cold or battle people for doorbusters.

When is Black Friday 2021?

Black Friday is November 26. Sales will extend through the weekend and into Cyber Monday, which will feature a new set of sales.

When do Black Friday sales start?

Sales have already begun with many stores offering deep discounts on everything from AirPods to iPads.

Will Apple have a Black Friday sale?

Apple is once again holding a four-day shopping event that offers gift cards when you purchase certain devices. As always most of the newest devices are excluded—with the exception of the 3rd-generation AirPods—but you can get up to $200 in gift cards depending on what you want to buy.

What deals can I get right now?

Black Friday holiday 2021 deals are going strong. Here are the best sales we’ve tracked so far:

AirPods

AirPods (3rd-gen): $155 ($24 off)

AirPods Pro: $170 ($79 off)

AirPods Max: $440 ($109 off)

iPad

11-inch iPad Pro (2TB): $1,649 ($249 off)

12.9-inch iPad Pro (1TB): $1,650 ($149 off)

12.9-inch IPad Pro (128GB): $999 ($100 off) ($100 off)

Apple Watch

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm): $380 ($19 off)

Apple Watch SE (40mm): $219 ($60 off)

MacBook

M1 MacBook Air, 256GB: $800 ($199 off)

Other Apple products

Apple TV 4K: $130 ($30 off)

Beats Studio 3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: $170 ($180 off)