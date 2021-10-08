Black Friday 2021: When, where, and how to get the best Apple deals

If it seems like Black Friday arrives earlier and earlier every year, it’s because it does. No longer is Black Friday limited to the day after Thanksgiving—holiday shopping deals begin as soon as the summer ends and don’t stop until Santa arrives.

But searching for the best deals doesn’t have to be an overwhelming, stressful experience. If you’re patient and smart, you can save big on Apple products without needing to wait in the cold or battle people for doorbusters.

When is Black Friday 2021?

Black Friday is November 26. Sales will extend through the weekend and into Cyber Monday, which will feature a new set of sales.

When do Black Friday sales start?

Most sales will start in November and ramp up as Black Friday approaches. But stores have been starting earlier and earlier, with Amazon holding “holiday head start” deals in early October.

Will Apple have a Black Friday sale?

Almost certainly. For the past several years, Apple has held a four-day shopping event spanning Friday to Monday that offers up to $150 in savings for Mac, iPad, and iPhone purchases. You’ll pay full price for the products you buy, but Apple will give you a gift card for use on a future purchase. Generally, Apple doesn’t include its newest products in the offers, so the iPhone 13, iPad mini, ninth-gen iPad, and Apple Watch Series 7 will likely be excluded, as will any Macs that Apple launches this fall.

What other retailers will have sales on Apple devices?

Along with Apple’s shopping event, Amazon will have huge savings on iPads, Macs, and Apple Watches, as will Adorama, Best Buy, Walmart, B&H Photo, and Target. Stay tuned to this article as we round up the best deals we can find each day.

What deals can I get right now?

Black Friday holiday 2021 deals have already begun at Amazon and other retailers are matching their low prices. As always, we track the best deals weekly on Macworld all throughout the year.

AirPods (wired case): $109 (Amazon, Walmart)

AirPods (wireless case): $129 (Amazon, Walmart)

AirPods Pro: $179 (Amazon, Walmart)