The best Apple Cyber Monday deals

Every deal we've found so far and where to find them.
Michael Simon
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor, Macworld
No longer is Black Friday limited to the day after Thanksgiving—holiday shopping deals began as soon as the summer ended and they won’t stop until Santa arrives. Today is known as Cyber Monday, and it’s traditionally a great time to pick up tech deals. But searching for the best Apple deals doesn’t have to be an overwhelming, stressful experience. If you’re patient and smart, you can save big on Apple products without needing to wait in the cold or battle people for doorbusters.

Cyber Monday 2021: Apple’s Four-Day Shopping Event

Apple is once again holding a four-day shopping event that offers gift cards when you purchase certain devices. As always most of the newest devices are excluded—with the exception of the 3rd-generation AirPods—but you can get up to $200 in gift cards depending on what you want to buy.

Cyber Monday 2021: Deals on every Apple product

Black Friday and Cyber Monday Apple deals are going strong. Here are the best sales we’ve tracked so far:

AirPods third-generation hero

Cyber Monday AirPods Deals

AirPods (2nd-gen): $99 ($60 off)

AirPods (3rd-gen): $150 ($29 off)

AirPods Pro: $170 ($79 off)

AirPods Max: $429 ($120 off) (Currently unavailable)

iPhone 13 display

Cyber Monday iPhone Deals

iPhone 12 mini: FREE when you sign up for an Unlimited plan at Verizon

FREE AirPods with iPhone 13 Pro at T-Mobile (with Magenta Max Plan)

FREE iPhone SE when you add a line at T-Mobile

$300 Walmart gift card with iPhone 13/iPhone 13 Pro at Walmart (with activation on AT&T or Verizon)

iPad Pro 2021

Cyber Monday iPad Deals

11-inch iPad Pro (512GB): $979 ($120 off) (Currently unavailable in this capacity)

12.9-inch iPad Pro (2TB): $2,050 ($200 off)

12.9-inch IPad Pro (128GB): $999 ($149 off)

Apple Pencil 2: $99 ($30 off)

Apple Watch Series 7

Cyber Monday Apple Watch Deals

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm): $380 ($19 off)

Apple Watch SE (40mm): $220 ($59 off)

13-inch Macbook Pro

Cyber Monday MacBook Deals

M1 MacBook Air, 256GB: $799 ($199 off) (currently unavailable)

M1 MacBook Pro (13-inch), 512GB: $1,349 ($150 off)

M1 MacBook Pro (13-inch), 156GB: $1,199 ($100 off)

14-inch MacBook Pro (8-core M1 Pro, 512GB): $1,799 ($200 off)

Apple TV 4K with remote

Cyber Monday Mac mini and iMac Deals

M1 Mac mini (512GB): $749 ($150 off)

M1 iMac (16GB RAM, 512GB): $1,799 ($100 off)

Cyber Monday Apple TV Deals

Apple TV 4K (1st gen): $120 ($40 off)

Cyber Monday Beats Headphones Deals

Beats Studio 3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: $170 ($180 off)

Beats Studio Buds: $100 ($50 off)

More Apple Cyber Monday Deals

