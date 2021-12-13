Apple Watch Series 7, M1 Macs at new all-time-lows for Green Monday

Black Friday and Cyber Monday might be over, but it’s not unusual for the deals to continue right through the holiday season and into January. If you’re looking to gift Apple products this December, or even looking to buy for yourself, Macworld has scoured the web for the best prices on everything from Macs to MacBooks, iPads to iPhones, Apple Watch to Apple TV and more.
Apple rarely discounts its own products – even during Black Friday it elected to give out gift vouchers rather than reducing prices – but other stockists can offer up discounts worth having. In this article you’ll find real-time pricing at all major stockists for Apple’s current line-up, and we’ve also highlighted some of the top discounts. Plus, for even more deals, we’ve linked to our dedicated deals round-ups for each product category. Happy shopping!
Jason Cross / IDG
Best AirPods Deals
- AirPods (2nd-gen): $100 ($29 off)
- AirPods (3rd-gen): $150 ($20 off)
- AirPods Pro: $179 ($70 off)
- AirPods Max: $479 ($70 off)
(See our dedicated round-up of the best AirPods deals)
Best prices on AirPods (3rd gen) today
Best prices on AirPods Pro today
Michael Simon/IDG
Best iPhone and Accessory Deals
- iPhone 12 mini: FREE when you sign up for an Unlimited plan at Verizon
- MagSafe Battery Pack: $90 ($9 off)
- MagSafe Charger: $30 ($9 off)
(See our dedicated round-up of the best iPhone deals)
Best iPhone 13 prices today
Best iPhone 13 Pro prices today
Best iPhone SE prices today
Dominik Tomaszewski/IDG
Best iPad Deals
- 11-inch iPad Pro (2TB): $1,649 ($250 off)
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2TB): $2,049 ($150 off)
- 12.9-inch IPad Pro (128GB): $999 ($100 off)
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard: $300 ($49 off)
(See our dedicated round-up of the best iPad deals)
Best 10.2-inch iPad prices today
Best iPad Air prices today
Best 11-inch iPad Pro prices today
Best 12.9-inch iPad Pro prices today
Best iPad mini prices today
Jason Cross/IDG
Best Apple Watch Deals
- Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm): $349 ($50 off)
- Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm): $379 ($50 off)
- Apple Watch SE (40mm): $229 ($50 off)
(See our dedicated round-up of the best Apple Watch deals)
Best Apple Watch Series 7 prices today
Best Apple Watch SE prices today
IDG
Best MacBook Deals
- M1 MacBook Air (256GB): $899 ($90 off)
- M1 MacBook Air (512GB): $1,099 ($150 off)
(See our dedicated round-up of the best MacBook deals)
Best 13-inch MacBook Pro prices today
Best 14in MacBook Pro prices today
Best 16in MacBook Pro prices today
Best MacBook Air prices today
Best Mac mini Deals
M1 Mac mini (512GB): $750 ($149 off)
Best prices on Mac mini today
Best iMac Deals
- M1 iMac (silver, 8-core CPU, 256GB): $1,399 ($100 off)
(See our dedicated round-up of the best iMac deals)
Best prices on 24-inch iMac today
Best prices on 27-inch iMac today
Jason Cross/IDG
Best Apple TV Deals
- Apple TV 4K (2nd-gen, 32GB): $150 ($29 off)
- Apple TV 4K (2nd-gen, 64GB): $190 ($9 off)
- Siri Remote: $55 ($4 off)
(See our dedicated round-up of the best Apple TV deals)