Every AirPods model is very close to its all-time-low price right now

We’re still expecting Apple to announce new AirPods before the end of the year, the current models are still pretty great. And today they’re cheaper too: Amazon and Walmart are running a sale on AirPods that offers deep discounts on every model Apple sells:

AirPods (wired case): $109 (Amazon, Walmart)

AirPods (wireless case): $129 (Amazon, Walmart)

AirPods Pro: $179 (Amazon, Walmart)

AirPods Max: $489 (Amazon, Walmart)

No matter which model you buy, you’re getting a fantastic set of earbuds or headphones, with Apple’s trademark comfort, clarity, and simplicity. We loved them in all of our reviews, with the sole exception being the AirPods Max, which we said were priced a bit too high. But at this discount, they’re a bit more palatable.

So if you’re looking for a set of wireless earbuds for you or an early gift for the holidays, go grab a pair before the price goes back up.