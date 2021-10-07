iOS 15 Safari is awesome, horizontal iPads are dumb, and more: Macworld Podcast

This episode is all about your hot takes from the Macworld Twitter and Facebook feeds. You have thoughts on Apple news and articles we’ve written, and we’re going to share and respond to what you wrote.
This is episode 763 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.
Listen to episode 763
Below are the social media posts we talked about on the podcast.
The people have spoken: iOS 15 Safari is great
With iOS 15, Apple tweaked Safari, and when it was in beta, some folks were very vocal about not liking the new location of the address bar at the bottom of the screen. Our own Michael Simon wrote about why he likes it, and several of you agree.
iPad Pro on the horizontal
Reports suggest that Apple is changing the iPad Pro’s default orientation to landscape, which would involve changing the placement of the rear Apple logo and the front camera. You have strong opinions about this possible change.
USB-C on iPhones
The European Union Commission is proposing that in the EU, smartphones and other electronic devices must use USB-C as its charging port. That would force Apple to abandon its Lightning port in iPhones and the iPad.
Rate Apple apps
Apple recently activated user reviews on its own iOS apps in the App Store, so you can now voice your opinion on the Weather app, Calculator, Compass, and more.
