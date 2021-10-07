iOS 15 Safari is awesome, horizontal iPads are dumb, and more: Macworld Podcast

This episode is all about your hot takes from the Macworld Twitter and Facebook feeds. You have thoughts on Apple news and articles we’ve written, and we’re going to share and respond to what you wrote.

This is episode 763 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

Below are the social media posts we talked about on the podcast.

The people have spoken: iOS 15 Safari is great

With iOS 15, Apple tweaked Safari, and when it was in beta, some folks were very vocal about not liking the new location of the address bar at the bottom of the screen. Our own Michael Simon wrote about why he likes it, and several of you agree.

I always thinking why address bar on top? the half of screen is closed by your finger. and now it happened! Apple ftw, waiting this feature in google chrome — Gerasimov Aleksey (@xAlekSayx) October 1, 2021

Yep love it. I’m

Not changing the address bar back. Having it at the bottom of the screen makes complete sense. — Dr. Simon Spence (@macinfoirl) October 1, 2021

I really like the new Safari. Probably the best thing about iOS 15. — Here's Pete (@Heres_pete) October 1, 2021

iPad Pro on the horizontal

Reports suggest that Apple is changing the iPad Pro’s default orientation to landscape, which would involve changing the placement of the rear Apple logo and the front camera. You have strong opinions about this possible change.

This is a dumb idea. Put in a second camera but don’t force the landscape. There are plenty of things (documents, newspapers, magazines…) that are much better viewed vertically — El Merengue (@Elmerengue) September 25, 2021

What is this April Fools? I sincerely hope this rumour isn’t true. Sounds like something ridiculous that Apple would say to flush out a “leaky” employee. What’s odd is why would this excite anyone – just rotate the device! — Joshua Van Buskirk (@JVB2112) September 25, 2021

Are use my iPad in landscape mode all the time. It makes sense to have a similar aspect ratio to your desktop. And it makes more sense for video recording.



And there I go ruining my vacation by talking shop! — Paul T. (@paulvt) September 25, 2021

USB-C on iPhones

The European Union Commission is proposing that in the EU, smartphones and other electronic devices must use USB-C as its charging port. That would force Apple to abandon its Lightning port in iPhones and the iPad.

And it’s not just phones. If you go to a big box place or Amazon, those Bluetooth devices will be using Micro-USB. If you buy a fan that’s “powered by USB”, same thing. So it’s not one true connector — Donald Brown (@GadgetDon) September 28, 2021

Absolutely!! And it can’t happen fast enough if you ask me.

Apple’s current stance looks plain ridiculous when they’ve already switched most of their iPad lineup to USB-C. 🤷‍♂️https://t.co/HugOgNlaIm — ARI the Boy (@ARItheBoy) September 30, 2021

Rate Apple apps

Apple recently activated user reviews on its own iOS apps in the App Store, so you can now voice your opinion on the Weather app, Calculator, Compass, and more.

