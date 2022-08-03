The Apple student buying guide: The right devices for every grade level

Whether they’re just learning their ABCs or ready to venture off to university, the students in your life will rely heavily on digital devices. But it can be hard to pick the right Apple device in a sea of iPads, iPhones, and Macs. Our student buying guide will help you choose new tools and accessories for grade school, middle school, high school, and college students so you can get the most practical—and stylish—devices to make the grade.

Apple does offer special education pricing for university students and teachers in the Apple Education Store in the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia, which typically offers 10 percent off new Macs and iPads as well as gift cards and other occasional freebies.

Grade school

Electronic devices are terrific learning tools for young children, with plenty of apps and games to teach them the basics of reading, writing, and arithmetic. If you’re worried about how much time your child spends on the device, Apple has Screen Time, which can be used to set access limits.

iPad (2021, 9th generation) MSRP: $329 (base model) Best Prices Today: There’s something to be said about having one central station for reading, learning, building, and playing. At $329, the ninth-gen iPad can support each endeavor and more, all set to your controls. With an A12 processor, 10.2-inch display, and Apple Pencil support, it’s a great tablet that won’t feel entry-level in the slightest. Read our full iPad (2021, 9th generation) review Apple Pencil (1st gen) MSRP: $99 Best Prices Today: Pairing an iPad with an Apple Pencil can be quite the game-changer that turns the tablet into a digital art studio. Start your child early and watch the creativity flow. Read our full Pencil (1st gen) review Classic School Vinyl Skin for Apple Pencil MSRP: $10.99 Best Prices Today: The grade schooler you’re shopping for has probably never seen a number two pencil in their young life, and they may not ever have a reason to see one unless you educate them with an Apple Pencil skin styled to look like a stick of graphite. It doesn’t protect the actual tip of the Apple Pencil, but it’s a lot more fun to use with such a festive little costume.

Middle school

Studies and work in middle school work become more demanding than in elementary school, so you’ll need tools that are more versatile. Also, as kids enter their teenage years, they’ll start to be more involved in social media. It could be time for their first iPhone!

iPhone SE (2022) MSRP: $429 (64GB); $479 (128GB); $579 (256GB) Best Prices Today: Starting at $399, Apple’s most affordable iPhone is a good place to start if you’re ready to bring your middle schooler into the iPhone life. It has a great processor, a solid camera, and will let you stay in touch with your tweenager when they’re with friends or at school. With Screen Time, you’ll also be able to set limits on what they can do and how long they can do it. Be sure to check out our guide to buying iPhones for kids. Read our full iPhone SE (2022) review iPad Air (2020) MSRP: $599 (64GB); $749 (256GB) Best Prices Today: At $599, the iPad Air is an economical alternative to an iPad Pro that is the same size and starts $200 higher, and it brings a lot more functionality than the iPad mini. A student can design, make music, shoot high-quality photos and videos and edit their ideas right from the tablet. AirPods (2nd-generation) MSRP: $129 Best Prices Today: Middle school is when some of the most powerful music memories are formed, a joy that can be encouraged with a pair of AirPods. And when they’re not rocking out, they can stream audiobooks, podcasts, and other educational audio experiences. Read our full AirPods (2nd-generation) review Airpods Case MSRP: $12.99 (two pack) Best Prices Today: It might not matter to mom and dad, but the AirPods case is really boring, nondescript, and easily misplaced, but it’ll be much harder to lose keychain-attached cases shaped like an Arizona Iced Tea and a dispenser of Hubba Bubba Bubble Tape.

High school



There’s a lot of pressure to succeed in high school—the last thing you want to worry about is your gear. The proper laptop will help you with research and projects. And when you don’t feel like lugging a MacBook around, using a powerful iPhone is a great tool to help you create the content you want to make—and it’ll help you keep track of social media.

iPhone 12 MSRP: 64GB $699 | 128GB $749 | 256GB $749 Best Prices Today: A more modern choice than the iPhone SE to consider for a high school student is the iPhone 12. It’s more than sufficient for selfies, texting, and staying in touch with home, with the bonus of powerhouse apps for making music (GarageBand) and editing films (iMovie). It’s not quite as fancy as the iPhone 13, but the iPhone 12 has an excellent modern design and a great camera. Read our full Apple iPhone 12 review MacBook Air (M1, 2020) MSRP: $999 (256GB) | $1,249 (512GB) Best Prices Today: The MacBook Air is speedy, lightweight, and lasts all day—all things a growing high school student needs. You get an M1 processor, 13.3-inch Retina display, and the excellent Magic Keyboard, all starting at $999.

College

College is a huge step in life—in addition to taking your education in a direction that could determine what you’ll be doing as a career, you could be leaving home for the first time. Students need to be set up properly and have all the tools needed to tackle course work, the start of a career, and whatever else comes along.