Apple Watch Series 7: Prices, preorders, and the best deal

The Apple Watch Series 7 becomes available for ordering on Friday, October 8 at 9 a.m. ET. According to reports, the watch will likely be in limited supply because of the ongoing component shortage in the tech industry, so if you wait to order your Series 7, it may be several weeks before you can actually slap it on your wrist. But that doesn’t mean you can’t still get a great deal.

All Apple has said about the Apple Watch Series 7 pricing is that it starts at $399 for the 41mm model aluminum. However, based on previous and current pricing, we can infer the following prices:

45mm (GPS): $429

41mm (GPS+Cellular): $499

45mm (GPS+Cellular): $529

41mm Stainless Steel: Starting at $699

45mm Stainless Steel: Starting at $749

41mm Titanium: Starting at $799

45mm Titanium: Starting at $849

But you can get a lower price if you trade in your old watch or find a sale. To help you prepare, here are the deals and promotions from the different retailers and carriers.

Apple Watch Series 7 MSRP: $399 (base model)

Apple Store

Shopping at the online Apple Store has the benefit of customization options. You can pick the case material, color, and band type, and you can even buy a Nike or Hermès version. If you shop at a third-party retailer or carrier, your choices are much more limited.

If you have an old Apple Watch, you can trade it in for up to $155 in credit towards the Series 7. Also, Apple offers $100 off the Apple Watch 7 if you get the cellular model and activate it with either Sprint, T-Mobile, or Verizon.

If you want to visit an Apple Store in-person, the Apple Watch Series 7 will be available in stores on October 15. Keep in mind that your watch choices will be limited to what’s in stock. You won’t be able to customize the watch like you can with the online Apple Store, but you’ll be able to ask an Apple Specialist any questions.

The Apple Watch Series 7 includes a limited warranty that includes one year of hardware repair coverage up to 90 days of complimentary support. For extra protection, Apple offers AppleCare+ for the Series 7 for $79.99 or $3.99 per month, which gives you up to two incidents of accidental damage protection every 12 months, but you’ll have to pay a $69 service fee per incident.

If you have an Apple Card, you’ll get 3 percent cashback on your Series 7 purchase. You can also pay for your new watch in 24 interest-free monthly installments.

Buying an Apple Watch through the Apple Store also comes with three months of the Apple Fitness+ service for free. After that, it’s $9.99 per month, or you can sign up for an Apple One Premier subscription that includes Fitness+ and the other Apple services (Arcade, iCloud+, Music, News+, TV+) for $29.99 per month.

Amazon

As of this writing, the Apple Watch Series 7 is not available on Amazon. We’ll update this post with ordering information as it comes available

While Amazon usually doesn’t offer any deals on Apple products that are just hitting the market, it is the best place to find a sale on the Apple Watch. Series 6 watches are regularly $50-$100 off, so if you’re willing to wait, you’ll be able to get a great price after a couple of months.

AT&T

[NOTE: This deal was available for the Series 3, 6, and SE. We’ll update this post when the Series 7 is available.]

If you’re on AT&T and you want to buy two Apple Watches, AT&T will offer up to $200 in bill credits, meaning you get credit applied towards your monthly bill. However, there are several conditions that must be met:

The watches need to be on a qualifying installment plan, including taxes on full retail price (up front) and $30 activation/upgrade fee.

Add at least one new line of service.

Activate postpaid service (wearable and data) for each device (min. $10 per month per device for new service). Existing customers can add to eligible current plans, which may be less.

If you’re buying just one watch, AT&T offers payment installment plans. They also have a trade-in program for your old Apple Watch; values range from $10 for an original Apple Watch to up to $150 for a Series 6.

Best Buy

The only special deal that Best Buy offers with an Apple Watch Series 7 purchase is a free 6-month subscription to Apple Fitness+. That’s three more months than what you get when you buy from the Apple Store.

Sam’s Club

This membership-required retailer offers small discounts from the regular price. For example, an Apple Watch that’s regularly $399 is available at Sam’s Club for $384. Sam’s Club offers GPS + Cellular models, but the online store does not list any carriers.

AppleCare+ isn’t available at Sam’s Club. Instead, they offer a two-year Allstate Protection plan for $85. It covers “accidents like drops & spills” and provides tech support, and provides free shipping.

Sprint/T-Mobile

[Note: This deal is for the current Apple Watch models. We’ll update this post when the Series 7 is available.]

T-Mobile offers a deal that requires you to activate a new line of data service and pay on a monthly plan. You’ll then get 24 months of bill credits that range from a total of $111 to $131, depending on the model watch you buy.

Target

Target has a listing for the Apple Watch Series 7 but doesn’t say whether it will be offering preorders. We assume they will and Red Cardholders will get 5 percent back ($20 off the $399 model).

Verizon

[Note: This deal is for the current Apple Watch models. We’ll update this post when the Series 7 is available.]

Verizon has a couple of ways you can save some money. The first way is a trade-in promotion, where you can give Verizon your old watch and you get a bill credit for 24 or 30 months. The amount of credit you get depends on the watch and its condition.

The second way requires you to buy a new iPhone with a plan. You then get $150 off the Apple Watch, but that discount is applied as a bill credit. This deal is available online only.

Walmart

As of this writing, the Apple Watch Series 7 is not available on Walmart.com. Check the site when the watch ordering officially becomes available.