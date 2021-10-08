The latest iPad Air has never been cheaper

If the mini is too small and the Pro is too powerful, the iPad Air is an excellent option with a price that’s right in between both. But today you can get it even cheaper than the iPad mini. Amazon is selling the iPad Air for $489, a whopping $110 off the MSRP, and the best price we’ve ever seen. All of the color options received the same price cut, but the stock will vary. As of this writing, the earliest ship date is Oct. 21 (for space gray), but you can still order several of the colors.

The latest iPad Air got a full redesign last year with no home button, iPad Pro-like slim bezels, a larger 10.9-inch display, and an A14 Bionic processor. It also features a new Touch ID sensor built into the power button and works with the new Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard. Those specs are a little outdated now, but it’s still a solid option. In our 4.5-star review, we called it “an obvious leap over the regular iPad” and wondered why anyone would need to spend more on the Pro.

You don’t get the A15 processor or the newer camera features of the iPad mini, but the iPad Air is still a great tablet for work and play. And at this price, it’s practically a steal.