Apple Watch Series 3 users should download watchOS 8.0.1 right now

The Apple Watch Series 3 may be four years old, but it’s still able to run the latest version of watchOS. if you ran into trouble when updating to the newest version last month, a fix is here.

Apple has released watchOS 8.0.1 alongside iOS 15.0.2, and like the iPhone and iPad update, it brings a series of bug fixes. According to Apple’s release notes, it specifically squashed two major bugs with the Apple Watch Series 3:

• Software update progress may not be displayed accurately for some Apple Watch Series 3 users • Accessibility settings may not have been available for some Apple Watch Series 3 users

Of note, the update does not include any security updates.

To update your Apple Watch, you’ll need an iPhone running iOS 15 and your Apple Watch charger. Once your Apple Watch is connected to the charging puck, head over to the Watch app on your iPhone, tap My Watch, then General, and Software Update. Then tap Download and install and follow the prompts. You can also update directly on your Apple Watch as well by going to the Settings app, then General and Software Update.