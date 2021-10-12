Apple’s new Macs will be ‘Unleashed’ on October 18

Ever since Apple released the iPhone 13 at its “California Streaming” event last month, we’ve been waiting patiently for an announcement of the next Apple event that we all knew was coming. And the news finally dropped—Apple’s is holding an event on Monday, October 18, at 10 a.m. Pacific. So mark your calendars!

The invite to the event was sent out on Tuesday with the tagline “Unleashed” and an image of the Apple logo at warp speed. Speculation has been that Apple will release new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros, featuring the follow-up to the M1 processor that shipped last year in the 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac mini, and then later in the 24-inch iMac.

The new processor in the MacBook Pros has been dubbed the M1X, and it could offer a significant performance boost over the M1. The M1X has been rumored to have a 10-core CPU, with eight performance cores and two efficiency cores—that’s a jump over the 8-core, four performance cores and four efficiency cores of the M1.

There is a possibility, however, that if Apple does reveal Macs, that those new computers will be in short supply. Components shortages have hit the industry and companies like Apple have not been able to produce the large quantities that they need to make to meet demand. Be prepared to get your order in as soon as possible once they’re available—the later you wait to order, the longer you may have to wait to get your new Mac.

Whenever the new Macs start to ship, they will likely come with macOS Monterey, the next major version of the Mac operating system. Apple will probably use this event to announce the release date of Monterey, so current Mac owners can figure out when to upgrade.

Rumor also has it that Apple could release new AirPods (the non-Pro models). The current AirPods were released in March 2019, so they’re due for an update. They could feature a redesign with shorter stems and a charging case that’s more like the Pro model. At its events, Apple like to make a “smaller” reveal before the major announcement, and AirPods fit that bill.

How to watch Apple’s ‘Unleashed’ event

Here’s how you can watch the “Unleashed event: