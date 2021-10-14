Home / Mac

Macworld Podcast: Apple ‘Unleashed’ event preview

Macworld Podcast episode 764.
Macworld Podcast
By Michael Simon, Jason Cross and Roman Loyola
Apple Unleashed event
Apple

Apple’s new MacBook Pro is about to be unleashed! On this episode of the Macworld Podcast, we preview the upcoming Apple event and talk about what we hope to see: Macs with the next Apple chip, macOS Monterey, AirPods, and more.

This is episode 764 with Jason CrossMichael Simon, and Roman Loyola

