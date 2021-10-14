Macworld Podcast: Apple ‘Unleashed’ event preview

Apple’s new MacBook Pro is about to be unleashed! On this episode of the Macworld Podcast, we preview the upcoming Apple event and talk about what we hope to see: Macs with the next Apple chip, macOS Monterey, AirPods, and more.
This is episode 764 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.
Get info
Click on the links below for more information about what we talked about on the show.
- Apple’s new Macs will be ‘Unleashed’ on October 18
- Apple’s ‘Unleashed’ event is only the start of an exciting Mac roadmap
- The M1X chip could be a massive leap for the Apple Silicon transition
- macOS Monterey FAQ
- The next AirPods: New model may finally arrive at ‘Unleashed’ event
Listen to episode 764
How to subscribe to the Macworld Podcast
You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in the Podcasts app. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at:
http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks
The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify.
To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.
Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.