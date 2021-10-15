Forget the M1X and save $150 on the M1 Mac mini right now

Apple’s “Unleashed” Mac event kicks off in just three days, but you can skip all the preorder drama with a fantastic deal on the current Mac mini. Amazon is slashing the price of the 512GB Mac mini to $750, knocking $150 off the MSRP for a new all-time low. The price is listed as $799, but you’ll get an additional $49 off automatically at checkout.

The M1 Mac mini is the sleeper hit of the Apple silicon lineup, bringing an 8-core processor, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage along with a pair of Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports, two USB-A ports, HDMI, ethernet, and a headphone jack. It has a small enough enclosure where it can fit just about anywhere. Just plug in a monitor, keyboard, and mouse, and you’ve got one of the fastest Macs around.

Even if a new model arrives Monday, it’ll likely be a much more expensive higher-end model. In our 4.5-star review, we called the M1 Mac mini “the best value right now in Apple’s Mac lineup,” and a year later that hasn’t changed. So if you need a new Mac, don’t give this deal a second thought.