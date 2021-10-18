Apple’s Unleashed event: Rumors, releases, and more

We’re just hours away from Apple’s most anticipated event of the year. Dubbed “Unleashed,” Apple is expected to unveil a new processor, a redesigned MacBook Pro, and hopefully a few surprises.

What are the latest rumors?

Apple’s new MacBook Pro is likely going to be the star of the show, bringing the first significant redesign in years. We’ve been tracking rumors about the device for months, but this weekend brought a flurry of purported specs:

MagSafe will be returning to the side.

The CPU will have 10 cores and there will 16-core and 32-core GPU options.

The Touch Bar is “likely” going away.

The screen may have a notch for the front camera.

What’s coming?

Along with the new MacBook Pro and the next generation of Apple silicon, a new Mac mini with a thinner design and extra ports could make an appearance. Also possibly on board are new AirPods, which have been rumored for more than a year.

How can I watch?

Apple will stream the “Unleashed” event on its website and YouTube channel, as well as its Apple TV app.

When will I be able to order a new Mac?

We’re expecting the new MacBook Pro to be available for preorder on Friday, October 29, but shipping delays and supply shortages could push availability into November. If you’re replacing an old Mac, we have a guide to getting it ready for sale or trade-in.