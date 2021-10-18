Apple’s Unleashed event: Everything Apple released

We’re just hours away from Apple’s most anticipated event of the year. Dubbed “Unleashed,” Apple is expected to unveil a new processor, a redesigned MacBook Pro, and hopefully a few surprises.

What did Apple launch at Unleashed?

Apple’s opening video makes a song out of Mac sounds, including the iconic chime that was briefly removed.

Apple is focusing on two important areas: Music and the Mac.

Apple Music getting new playlists for hundreds of moods. Siri can play different playlists based on what you’re doing.

New Apple Music subscription plan: Voice Plan for $5. You can access all of Apple Music but have to use Siri.

HomePod mini now comes in new colors: yellow, orange, and blue.

Third-gen AirPods have finally arrived! Spatial audio, shorter stems, contoured design for better sound, sweat and water resistance, adaptive EQ, and MagSafe charging. $179. Orders starting today, available next week. Read all about the new AirPods.

Now on to the Mac!

M1 Pro chip. 10-core CPU (8-power cores, 2 efficiency cores). 16GB GPU. 200GB/s memory bandwidth, ProRes acceleration, additional Thunderbolt controllers. Support for 2 external displays.

M1 Max chip: 400GB/s memory bandwidth. Up to 64GB of RAM. 32-core GPU, 4X GPU performance over M1 Pro. More performance while using 70% less power than a discrete GPU. Support for 4 external displays.

MacBook Pro: 14.2-inch and 16.2-inch models. No more Touch Bar, HDMI, SD Card slot, MagSafe 3. ProMotion 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display. 24 percent thinner border on sides. The screen has a notch in the center of the menu bar.

Front camera: 1080p, no Center Stage

16-inch: 4.7 pounds, 16.8mm thick. 14-inch: 3.5 pounds, 15.5mm thick

16-inch: Up to 2x CPU performance boost over the current model. GPU up to 4X faster than the current model.

14-inch: Up to 3.7X CPU (compared to 13-inch). GPU up to 13X faster than the current 13-inch.

14-inch: 17 hours of video playback. 16-inch: 21 hours of video playback.

Prices: 14-inch starting at $1,999. 16-inch starting at $2,499. Ordering today, available next week.

macOS Monterey will release on October 25.

That’s a wrap! Stay tuned to Macworld for in-depth coverage of everything that was just announced.

What’s the latest news and rumors?

Apple is sending out Twitter reminders about the event with the tagline “It’s all happening.”

The Apple Store is down ahead of the “Unleashed” event.

Apple’s new MacBook Pro is likely going to be the star of the show, bringing the first significant redesign in years. We’ve been tracking rumors about the device for months, but this weekend brought a flurry of purported specs:

MagSafe is likely be returning to the side.

The CPU is expected to have 10 cores and with 16-core and 32-core GPU options.

The Touch Bar is “likely” going away and full-sized function keys wil take its place.

The screen may have a notch for the front camera.

What’s coming?

Along with the new MacBook Pro and the next generation of Apple silicon, a new Mac mini with a thinner design and extra ports could make an appearance. Also possibly on board are new AirPods, which have been rumored for more than a year.

How can I watch?

Apple will stream the “Unleashed” event on its website and YouTube channel, as well as its Apple TV app.

When will I be able to order a new Mac?

We’re expecting the new MacBook Pro to be available for preorder on Friday, October 29, but shipping delays and supply shortages could push availability into November. If you’re replacing an old Mac, we have a guide to getting it ready for sale or trade-in.