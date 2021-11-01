This portable charger is the only one you’ll ever need

If you’re reading this, chances are you have to rely on chargers every once in a while. But chances are, the ones you have just really are not cutting it. There’s life beyond bad chargers.

Meet ScoutPro: The Ultimate All-in-One Charger with LED Display. With 24,000 of large-capacity backup power, this nifty little device packs quite the punch. Not only is it really good at charging a device, but it also can charge all of yours at once. No more carrying around a billion different solutions.

Check out this video for more specs:

ScoutPro has built-in magnetic charging, which is perfect for the iPhone 12 devices, along with wireless charging for your AppleWatch. It even has the capacity to charge your MacBook, if you can believe it. Before you know it, you’ll be the most prepared person on the plane, at work, or even at the festival.

ScoutPro: The Ultimate All-in-One Charger with LED Display normally costs $349, but for a limited time, you can get it for only $159. That’s more than 50% off and a savings of nearly $200.

Price subject to change.