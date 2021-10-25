Home / Software
DealPost

This app replaces a green screen at a fraction of the price

By DealPost Team
Background Software
StackCommerce

As the new world of remote work comes into clearer focus, the need for nearly everyone to have the ability to stream video from their home office is becoming a necessity. Over the past nearly two years, people with little AV experience have found themselves the producers of their video conference calls. One of the biggest problems facing those video-commuting to work is maintaining professionalism in a background that is very much a home and not a conference room. 

Xsplit VCam Premium is a software that solves the background problem while eliminating the need for expensive physical equipment like green screens. Best of all, a lifetime subscription to Xsplit VCam Premium is currently available for only $29, on sale from $60 (a savings of 51 percent). 

Users love Xsplit Vcam Premium for its ease of operation and high-quality results. “All is I can say is WOW this application is fantastic. I was up and running in under 5 minutes. I keep getting asked why my video looks so great and I send them over to this deal.” 

Take control of your work-from-home office or any streaming endeavor with Xsplit VCam Premium. 

Prices subject to change. 

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.