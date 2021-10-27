This mini portable projector is big screen entertainment that fits in your pocket

Projectors have long been a favorite for at-home entertainment for their incredible screen size potential. As projectors have become more effective and compact they’ve seen a rebirth in their popularity. Increases in their resolution and brightness, and powerful batteries have allowed them to take a new step: portability.

The Pico Genie M550 2.0 Portable LED Projector is everything a portable projector can be. Delivering stunning resolution and brightness while being small enough to fit in your pocket. The Pico 2.0 retails at $780, but right now you can pick one up on sale for $699 (a savings of 10%).

The Pico 2.0 is smaller, faster, and lighter than its predecessor, featuring Bluetooth 4 and ethernet connectivity. 650 ANSI lumens allow high-quality images to be viewed at 150” in normal light conditions.

The compact size and high-quality construction make the Pico 2.0 a crowd-pleaser. One user writes, “I use this little projector in my photographic practice, projecting images in woodland at dusk. It works very well. It cost a bit more than I wanted to pay, but I think it was worth the extra outlay.”

Get the most out of your on-the-go entertainment with the Pico Genie Plus 2.0. Prices subject to change.