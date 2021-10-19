Keep your iPhone 13 charged for days with $20 off the MagSafe Battery Pack

The iPhone 13 and 13 Pro have incredible battery life, but we could always use a little more. That’s where Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack comes in, adding an extra 1,460mAh to keep your iPhone powered on well into a second day and maybe even a third. And today, Amazon is selling the MagSafe Battery Pack for $80, nearly $20 off the MSRP.

The MagSafe Battery Pack attaches magnetically to the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. It’s completely effortless—just attach it to the back of your phone and it’ll wireless charge when needed. It won’t quite fill your iPhone on a single charge, but it will help it last hours longer after it would normally be out of juice.

At 20 percent off, this is the best price we’ve ever seen for this battery pack, and with MagSafe expanding to the AirPods and MacBook Pro, we expect you’ll be able to use it for many iPhones to come.