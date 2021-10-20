XDR everywhere: Apple reportedly eyes mini-LED iMac and monitor

After debuting in the 12.9-inch iPad Pro this spring, Apple has expanded its Liquid Retina XDR offerings to include the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, which delivers brightness, color, and contrast never before seen on a MacBook. Now a new rumor says Apple will be bringing its eye-popping screen tech to more products in 2022, including a standalone monitor

CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants Ross Young, who accurately predicted the ProMotion XDR display in the MacBook Pro, says Apple is working on a 27-inch version of its XDR display. After initially claiming it would arrive in a standalone display in the first quarter of 2022, he now claims it’s due for the iMac first, followed by an external monitor “later.”

OK, tweeted too early. The 27" MiniLED screen is going in an iMac in Q1'22, not an external monitor. May see a monitor later. Still 24Hz – 120Hz variable refresh…Sorry for the confusion! — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) October 20, 2021

After the MacBook Pro, the 27-inch iMac is the next in line to get an Apple Silicon update. Apple launched the 24-inch iMac with an M1 processor to replace the 21.5-inch Intel model. That new model brought a complete redesign built around a 4.5K Retina display with slimmer bezels.

A larger-screen model has been rumored for months, but it was expected to have a larger display, possibly topping 30 inches. Notably, the 24-inch iMac doesn’t have a “liquid” display like the iPad Pro and MacBook, so the corners are square.

24-inch iMac (2021) Read our review MSRP: $1,299 | $1,499 | $1,699 Best Prices Today:

Apple has also been rumored to be making a more affordable external monitor for a while now. Apple discontinued its $999 27-inch Thunderbolt display in June 2016 and has yet to sell a comparably priced monitor. Apple’s only external display, the 32-inch Pro Display XDR, starts at $4,999 and doesn’t include a stand.