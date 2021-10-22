The M2 MacBook Air could be the MacBook Pro for the rest of us

The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros are incredible machines that anyone would love to have. However, with a starting price of $1,999, they’re not exactly affordable. However, Apple has a new model in the works that is rumored to bring all of the style of the MacBook Pro without the eye-watering price tag.

A new rumor by Dylan (@dylandkt), who accurately predicted the 24-inch iMac and details of the new MacBook Pro, describes several details of the upcoming MacBook Air redesign. Here’s what he predicts for the new notebook:

Thinner and lighter than MacBook Pro.

No tapered design or fans.

Color options similar to the 24-inch iMac.

Off-white keyboard and bezels.

Mini-LED likely, but no ProMotion.

MagSafe and Thunderbolt (USB-C), but no SDXC slot or HDMI.

1080p webcam.

30W power adapter.

That confirms several of the rumors we’ve heard before and paints a picture of a non-Pro MacBook Pro. We expect the redesign to bring a similar design language, with uniform bezels and a new aluminum enclosure with a slightly curved bottom edge. The new MacBook Pro also introduced an all-black keyboard well, which would presumably be white on the MacBook Air.

Like the 24-inch iMac, the white bezels are likely to be a polarizing feature—and seem to indicate there won’t be a notch—but the rest of the new laptop looks to be a nice improvement over the current MacBook Air. Dylan reports that Apple hasn’t decided whether to call the new model the MacBook Air or revive the MacBook name, but he says it will have a starting price that’s “slightly” higher than the current $999 MacBook Air.

The M2 processor is expected to be built on the same architecture as the M1 but deliver faster speeds. Like the A15 processor in the iPhone 13 and iPad mini, it will likely have new high-performance cores with higher frequencies and bigger caches. We can probably expect a 15 percent speed boost over the M1 along with a GPU bump.

The MacBook Air is expected to launch in the first half of 2022, possibly at a spring event alongside a new iPhone SE.