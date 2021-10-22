The pink AirPods Max are $120 off today

The AirPods Max are one of those Apple products that we all want but can’t really justify buying. But today you can get the ultimate listening experience for a lot less: Crutchfield is selling a pair of AirPods Max headphones in pink for $429, the lowest price we’ve ever seen. Other colors of the AirPods Max are on sale as well but only for $50 off.

This model of AirPods Max is more rose gold than pink, but you’ll want to make sure you like the color. (If not, you can always swap out the ear cushions.) If you don’t mind the hue, you’re getting nothing short of tremendous sound quality with Apple’s trademark design. You also get expanded Find My support and spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for music and videos. In our review, we called the AirPods Max “opulent” with “sound quality on par or even slightly better than their competitors, and superior noise-cancelling.” We also lamented their high price, which is less of an issue at $129 off.

Even at this price, the AirPods Max are definitely expensive, but if you’ve been itching to but a pair, now’s the time to act.