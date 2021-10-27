Home / Audio
AirPods Pro with the MagSafe charging case are already on sale

Amazon is knocking $29 off newest model.
Michael Simon
Apple didn’t release a new version of the AirPods Pro at its “Unleashed” event, but it did release a new case for the existing model with MagSafe that’s already on sale: Amazon is selling the newest version of AirPods Pro for $220, the lowest price we’ve seen so far.

The AirPods Pro with the MagSafe charging case have the same features as the previous model: noise-cancellation, spatial audio support, and a secure fit with silicon tips. They also support hands-free Siri and have excellent battery life and expanded charging with three options: wired, wireless, or MagSafe.

We’ve seen prices for the older AirPods Pro drop to as low as $180, but this is the first price drop we’ve tracked for the newer case. And with supply chain and production issues affecting the supply of basically everything, if you want a pair, you should probably grab one right now.

