Macworld Podcast: Deep thoughts about the M1 Pro MacBook Pro

Apple’s new MacBook Pro is here in the Macworld offices, so we talk about it and its M1 Pro processor, its display, the notch, and more on this episode of the Macworld Podcast.
This is episode 766 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.
Podcast sponsor
Thinking of getting an iPhone 13? What about your old phone? Decluttr is the fast, easy and totally free way to sell mobile phones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches and much more. Decluttr pays up to 33 percent more than carriers, locks your valuation in for 28 days, and pays you quickly by PayPal or direct deposit. Visit decluttr.com/macworld and use the code MACWORLD10 to get 10 percent extra for your trade-in!
Get info
Click on the links below for more information about what we talked about on the show.
- 14-inch MacBook Pro (M1 Pro) review: Life just keeps getting better for Mac users
- M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pro: New everything, inside and out
- M1 Pro and M1 Max: Apple’s about to embarrass Intel all over again
- The new MacBook Pro falls frustratingly short of perfection
- Fast charging on the 16-inch MacBook Pro is limited to MagSafe
- The new MacBook Pro is available today–here’s how to find one
- Best MacBook: Which Apple laptop should you buy?
- macOS Monterey: All the new features arriving October 25
- Apple’s $19 Polishing Cloth will keep your screens clean and classy
Listen to episode 766
How to subscribe to the Macworld Podcast
You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in the Podcasts app. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at:
http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks
The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify.
To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.
Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.