A Pro streaming app is 15% off for the Pre-Black Friday Sale

XSplit Broadcaster Premium: Lifetime Subscription (Windows) is a unique streaming and recording app designed for content creators.

XSplit Broadcaster Premium gives you a huge menu of features to choose from. Add animations or broadcast effects to scenes. Reduce background noise. Project your scenes, even active ones, to a monitor. You can create or customize video transitions, edit videos to loop, or even adjust your audio setting by scene. If your computer has a weak or old CPU, you can borrow from your GPU to enhance your streaming performance and limit the wear and tear on your computer.

XSplit Broadcaster is constantly expanding, with new plugins and extensions being added to the store for you to choose from.

