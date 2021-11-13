Learn web development during the Pre-Black Friday Sale

You don’t have to learn everything on your own and design all your creations in a vacuum. In fact, you shouldn’t. SitePoint Web Development Hub Premium Membership gives you access to a huge menu of books, courses, and tech talks all for only $50.99 during the Pre-Black Friday Sale if you use the code SAVE15NOV.

Working through some of the 600+ courses on SitePoint will help you learn HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, among others. You’ll be able to learn at your own pace while also working through guided instruction in SitePoint’s expert text-based learning. Join tens of thousands of developers and web designers in a thriving community dedicated to designing new things, getting feedback, and helping each other.

You can get SitePoint Web Development Hub Premium Membership on sale for $50.99 (reg. $59.99) if you use the code SAVE15NOV for 15% off during the Pre-Black Friday Sale.

Prices subject to change.