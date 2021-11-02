Black Friday 2021: What iPad deals can we hope to see?

What was once the biggest shopping day of the year now spreads over weeks, but Black Friday is still a day to circle on your calendar. This year it falls on November 26, leaving less than a month before Christmas. So if you’re looking to snatch some great deals on Apple products, you’ll need to be ready. Here’s what you can expect.

Current iPad deals

Ahead of Black Friday, you can regularly find deals on the iPad Air and iPad Pro. Amazon regularly slashes prices of the 11-inch iPad Pro by $50 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro by $100, with some higher capacities getting larger discounts. The iPad Air is also often discounted by $50 or more. Here are the best deals we’ve found:

12.9-inch iPad Pro (1TB): $1,650 ($149 off) (Amazon)

11-inch iPad Pro (1TB): $1,349 ($149 off) (Amazon)

12.9-inch IPad Pro (128GB): $999 ($100 off) (Amazon)

11-inch iPad Pro (128GB): $700 ($99 off) (Amazon)

iPad Air: $539 ($60 off) (Amazon)

Black Friday iPad deals from Apple

Apple will likely hold its annual holiday shopping event from November 26-29. In previous years, it has given away gift cards instead of offering actual discounts, and most newer products aren’t included. That likely means the iPad mini and ninth-gen iPad will be excluded from the sale but the newest iPad Pro and iPad Air will likely be part of it. We expect $100 gift cards on the iPad Pro and $50 gift cards for the Air.

The newest iPad Pro will likely be the headliner in iPad sales this Black Friday. Dominik Tomaszewski/IDG

Black Friday iPad deals from Amazon

In 2020, Amazon rolled out the first deals on the iPad Air, which had launched only a couple of months prior, taking $30 off the MSRP. Normally, we’d expect a similar discount on the mini, but a spot check of Amazon’s stock shows the 64GB model is sold out in every color and isn’t expected until December. However, there will likely be good deals on the iPad Pro, with $100 or greater discounts on the higher configurations.

iPad Air (2020) Read our review MSRP: 64GB from $599, 256GB from $749 Best Prices Today:

Black Friday iPad deals from Best Buy

Best Buy had some excellent iPad deals for Black Friday 2020, including $70 off the then-just-released eighth-gen iPad as well as $100 savings on all models of the iPad Pro. We expect similar deals on the iPad Pro and Air in 2020. Best Buy also offers six months of Apple Music with every Apple device purchase, double the usual offer, as well as six months of Apple News+. For early shopping, Best Buy is running a “Black Friday Prices Guaranteed,” which promises to refund the difference if the price goes lower than your purchase price prior to Black Friday (Nov. 26).

2021 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB) – Space Gray Best Prices Today:

12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) Read our review MSRP: 128GB Wi-Fi $1099 | 128GB Wi-Fi + Cellular $1299 Best Prices Today:

Other Black Friday iPad deals

Costco is currently running a sale that takes $50 off all variations of the iPad Pro until November 14, and will likely offer further discounts over the Black Friday weekend. Target and B&H Photo will likely offer sales as well that are similar to the Amazon discounts.