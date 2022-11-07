What to expect from Black Friday iPad deals

With two Prime Days and lots of pre-keynote discounts, it might seem like Black Friday is a year-round event, but Black Friday is still the best time to find an Apple deal. This year it falls on November 25, exactly one month before Christmas. And if you’re looking for a new tablet, we expect to see some excellent deals this year.

Black Friday 2022: Current U.S. iPad deals

Ahead of Black Friday, you can regularly find deals on the iPad Air, iPad mini, and 9th-gen iPad. The new M2 iPad Pro is also starting to see its first discounts, despite only arriving a couple of weeks ago. Here are the best deals we’ve found:

2022 11-inch iPad Pro (128GB): $749 ($50 off)

2022 iPad Air (64GB): 64GB: $520 ($79 off)

2021 iPad mini (64GB): $400 ($99 off)

2021 9th-gen iPad (64GB): $298 ($31 off)

2022 10th-gen iPad (64GB): $440 ($9 off)

Black Friday 2022: Current U.K. iPad deals

Deals in the UK are more mixed. Amazon UK has no savings at all on the latest 10th-gen iPad, and barely any on the iPad Pro models, but there are some excellent savings on the latest Air and mini:

2022 iPad Air (64GB): £569 (£100 off)

2021 iPad mini (64GB): £459 (£110 off)

2021 9th-gen iPad (64GB): £309.98 (£59.02 off)

Black Friday 2022: iPad deals from Apple

Apple doesn’t offer actual discounts over Black Friday, but it will likely hold its annual holiday shopping event from November 25-28. Instead of lower prices, Apple gives away gift cards with some purchases, and most newer products aren’t included. That likely means the M2 iPad Pro and 10th-gen iPad will be excluded from the sale but all other iPads will get $50 or $100 gift cards. However, we’re not sure what will be offered in the U.K. due to recent price increases.

The iPad Air will likely see significant savings over Black Friday. Foundry

Black Friday iPad deals from Amazon

Last year, the iPad was in short supply at Amazon, so deals on the iPad mini and iPad Air were hard to come by. That won’t be the cases this year. As you can see above, we’re already seeing impressive savings on those models and they could go oven lower over Black Friday. We also expect modest savings on the newest M2 iPad Pros but would be surprised to see much in the way of discounts on the newest 10th-gen model.

Apple iPad Air (2022, 64GB, Cellular) MSRP: $749 Best Prices Today:

Black Friday iPad deals from Best Buy

Best Buy is always a great place for iPad deals and we expect excellent deals this year as well. Like Amazon, we expect to see excellent deals on the iPad Air and iPad mini, as well as older stock of the M1 iPad Pro (which is still a great tablet). Best Buy also offers four months of Apple Music and Apple News+ with every Apple device purchase, a bit longer than other outlets. And its usual prime-match is still in effect if you find a lower price but prefer shipping at Best Buy.

11-inch iPad Pro (2022) MSRP: $799 (128GB, Wi-Fi only) Best Prices Today:

12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) MSRP: $1,099 (128GB, Wi-Fi only) Best Prices Today:

Other Black Friday iPad deals

Costco’s regular iPad prices are lower than other retailers, so it can be a great place to get a good price. For example, it regularly sells the 10th-gen iPad for $440 ($9 off) and the 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro for $1,070 ($29 off). Normally, you don’t need to be a member to buy APple devices, though members sometimes get extra savings and offers. Additionally, Target and B&H Photo will likely offer sales that are likely similar to Amazon discounts.

More Apple Black Friday Deals