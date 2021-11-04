Macworld Podcast: Why you should buy the Apple Watch Series 7 or the new AirPods

Apple has a dominating lead in the wearables market, and the company recently released the new Apple Watch Series 7 and the third generation AirPods. Has Apple done enough to build upon that lead? And more importantly, should you invest in either product? Find out in this episode of the Macworld Podcast.
This is episode 767 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.
Podcast sponsor
Thinking of getting an iPhone 13? What about your old phone? Decluttr is the fast, easy and totally free way to sell mobile phones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches and much more. Decluttr pays up to 33 percent more than carriers, locks your valuation in for 28 days, and pays you quickly by PayPal or direct deposit. Visit decluttr.com/macworld and use the code MACWORLD10 to get 10 percent extra for your trade-in!
Get info
Click on the links below for more information about what we talked about on the show.
- Apple Watch Series 7 review: Still the best with the smallest of changes
- Apple Watch Series 7 vs Series 6: A bigger screen doesn’t make a huge difference
- AirPods vs AirPods Pro: Which is right for your ears?
- AirPods (3rd generation) review: The upgrade we’ve been waiting for
Listen to episode 767
How to subscribe to the Macworld Podcast
You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in the Podcasts app. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at:
http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks
The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify.
To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.
AirPods (3rd generation)
Apple Watch Series 7
Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.