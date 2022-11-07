What to expect from Black Friday iPhone deals

There was once a time when Black Friday was a single day–one Friday after Thanksgiving in the U.S., where retailers would have huge sales in stores. Then came “Cyber Monday,” another one-day event for online deals.

Now, “Black Friday” is as much a state of mind as anything, a catch-all term for any sort of sale throughout the whole back half of November, online or in stores. Certainly, iPhones are very popular this time of year, and there’s no reason to pay full price if you don’t have to. Here’s what you might expect for iPhone deals for Black Friday 2022.

Current iPhone deals

Most of the carriers and several big-box stores have been running special offers on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro since its launch in September. Some of those deals are good for earlier models, too. We break down those offers by carrier and store in our iPhone 14 deals guide.

These are the current deals from the three major U.S. carriers, but they might change (or be enhanced) for a few days around Black Friday.

AT&T (U.S.) – Get up to $1,000 in bill credits when you buy a new iPhone 14 and trade in your old phone, with a qualifying unlimited plan.

T-Mobile (U.S.) – Get up to $1,000 in bill credits when you buy an iPhone and trade in an eligible device, with Magenta MAX plan.

Verizon (U.S.) – Get up to $800 in bill credits toward an iPhone 14, or $1,000 in bill credits toward an iPhone 14 Pro, with trade-in and select Unlimited plans. Also available at Best Buy.

Apple is always running a trade-in deal that gives you up to $720 for your old iPhone when you trade it in towards a new one. Granted, that steep savings is only if you have an iPhone 13 Pro Max to trade in, with most others fetching between $300-500.

In the UK, here’s what we’ve heard so far from the major carriers:

EE is offering a digital prepaid card worth up to £300 with selected phones, as well as additional data on its £20 Subscription Pack. Browse seasonal offers on EE’s Christmas deals page .

Christmas deals page Three has the iPhone 14 from £63 per month, plus £30 upfront. But we’re not seeing any references to Black Friday or Christmas yet, so these numbers may well fall. Browse Three’s deals on its iPhone webpage.

has the iPhone 14 from £63 per month, plus £30 upfront. But we’re not seeing any references to Black Friday or Christmas yet, so these numbers may well fall. Browse Three’s deals on its iPhone webpage. Virgin is selling the iPhone 14 with unlimited data for £50 per month with no upfront fee. But there are more appealing seasonal deals on older hardware: the iPhone 13 is £55.80 off for Black Friday, for instance.

is selling the iPhone 14 with unlimited data for £50 per month with no upfront fee. But there are more appealing seasonal deals on older hardware: the iPhone 13 is £55.80 off for Black Friday, for instance. Vodafone hasn’t announced any Black Friday iPhone deals yet; they’ll appear on a dedicated page. BT is currently offering the iPhone 14 from £40 per month (plus £29 upfront), albeit on a 36- rather than the usual 24-month contract.

Black Friday iPhone deals from Apple

Last year, Apple offered a $50 gift card with the purchase of an iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, or iPhone SE as part of its annual four-day shopping event. If Apple follows the same pattern this year, the offer would be for an iPhone 13 line or iPhone SE. But don’t expect any sort of deal directly from Apple on the iPhone 14 or 14 Pro—Apple never has offered Black Friday deals on the very latest models, instead relying on promotion trade-in offers and deals from its carrier partners.

Black Friday iPhone deals from Amazon

Amazon has an iPhone store with all the latest models, as well as third-party resellers who sell iPhones. Generally speaking, you’re not going to find a lot of iPhone sales on Amazon, Black Friday, or otherwise. Amazon’s iPhone 14 models are sold locked to Cricket Wireless (AT&T) and require a $55/month unlimited talk and text plan.

Sometimes, however, Amazon has deals on slightly older iPhone models, such as the iPhone 13. Some of those deals come with similar requirements for carrier subscriptions, so be careful as you browse.

There’s a separate Amazon page for UK customers interested in iPhones.

Black Friday iPhone deals from Best Buy

Best Buy currently has the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro carrier deals available in its stores for those that activate a phone with Verizon, AT&T, or T-Mobile.

That means you can save from $800-1,000 on the purchase of a new iPhone, depending on the model and carrier, if you trade in an applicable phone in good condition. Lots of terms and conditions apply.

Black Friday iPhone deals from carriers

Our iPhone deals guide breaks down the biggest carrier deals from the launch of the iPhone 13. Most of them require a trade-in of an older phone (not necessarily an iPhone) and you have to buy the new iPhone on a payment plan. Some carrier deals require you to activate a new line, often with specific plans.