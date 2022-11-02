What to expect from Black Friday Mac deals

Black Friday is no longer just the biggest shopping day of the year—it’s the biggest shopping event of the season. It starts on November 25 this year, and to make sure you get the best deals, you need to do a little bit of research. Here’s what you can do to make sure you don’t miss out on a good deal on Apple products.

How to get the best Mac deals this Black Friday

Before you buy always check the generation of the model that is discounted–the best deals may be on older models. These older models may be new units that the reseller is selling off, but they may also be refurbished models, in which case the deal won’t be as good as it looks. Our price comparison tables below will help you identify which model is on sale.

Also, keep in mind that Mac deals aren’t limited to Black Friday. You might see a good discount and wonder whether to go ahead and buy now, just keep Black Friday in mind as it’s possible this year brings new all-time lows.

Here are the best deals we’ve found so far.

Best MacBook Air deals

There are two kinds of MacBook Air on sale from Apple right now. The older M1 MacBook Air and the M2 MacBook Air that went on sale in July 2022.

For the latest MacBook Air deals for every model see our monthly round-up.

MacBook Air (M2) from $1,199/£1,249

MacBook Air (M1) from $999/£999

Best MacBook Pro deals

There are three sizes of MacBook Pro on sale from Apple right now. The 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 chip that went on sale in July 2022, and the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro that come with either the M1 Pro or M1 Max.

For the latest MacBook Pro deals for every model see our monthly round up.

13-inch MacBook Pro, from $1,199/£1,349

14-inch MacBook Pro, from $1,899/£1,999

16-inch MacBook Pro, from $2,499/£2,399

Best iMac deals

Apple only sells the 24-inch iMac now. The 27-inch model was discontinued some time ago.

For deals on all 24-inch iMacs see our Best iMac deals round up.

24-inch iMac, from $1,299/£1,249

Best Mac mini deals

There are three Mac mini models on sale at Apple. Two have M1 processors and one still has an Intel chip inside.

For deals on all Mac mini Apple sells see our Best Mac mini deals round up.

Mac mini, from $699/£699

Best Mac Studio deals

There are also two Mac Studio models available from Apple. One has an M1 Max and the other an M1 Ultra.

The M1 Max model starts at $1,999/£1,999.

Mac Studio, from $1,999/£1,999

We have not found any special deals on the Mac Studio. Keep an eye on this space as Black Friday approaches.

Black Friday Mac deals from Apple

Apple usually has a four-day holiday shopping event during Black Friday weekend, with gift cards offered instead of actual discounts. In 2021, Apple offered up to £160/$200 in Apple gift cards with select purchases. Previously Apple has offered $150 gift cards with the iMac and 16-inch MacBook Pro. We await details of Apple’s deal for 2022.

Black Friday Mac deals from Amazon

We often see Amazon discount the full range of Macs – over the past few months the shopping site has frequently discounted the MacBook Pro by as much as $400! So we expect more of the same for Black Friday. Here’s what the discounts looked like during Amazon’s shopping event in October.

Black Friday Mac deals from Best Buy

We could see the prices at Best Buy come down for Black Friday, but if you can’t wait, you can take advantage of Best Buy’s “Black Friday Prices Guaranteed” plan, where the retailer will refund the difference if the price goes lower. Best Buy also does offers such as six months of free Apple Music or other free trials into Apple services.

Black Friday Mac deals from Costco

Costco is likely to offer deals and discounts to members.

Other Black Friday Mac deals

B&H Photo and Walmart have regular Mac sales.

