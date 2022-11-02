What to expect from Black Friday Mac deals

Black Friday is no longer just the biggest shopping day of the year—it’s the biggest shopping event of the season. It starts on November 25 this year, and to make sure you get the best deals, you need to do a little bit of research. Here’s what you can do to make sure you don’t miss out on a good deal on Apple products.
How to get the best Mac deals this Black Friday
Before you buy always check the generation of the model that is discounted–the best deals may be on older models. These older models may be new units that the reseller is selling off, but they may also be refurbished models, in which case the deal won’t be as good as it looks. Our price comparison tables below will help you identify which model is on sale.
Also, keep in mind that Mac deals aren’t limited to Black Friday. You might see a good discount and wonder whether to go ahead and buy now, just keep Black Friday in mind as it’s possible this year brings new all-time lows.
Here are the best deals we’ve found so far.
Best MacBook Air deals
There are two kinds of MacBook Air on sale from Apple right now. The older M1 MacBook Air and the M2 MacBook Air that went on sale in July 2022.
For the latest MacBook Air deals for every model see our monthly round-up.
MacBook Air (M2) from $1,199/£1,249
U.S.:
- Amazon: M2 256GB: $1,099 ($100 off)
- Amazon: M2 512GB: $1,349 ($150 off)
U.K.:
- Currys, M2 256GB: £1,119 (£130 off)
- Amazon, M2 256GB: £1,123 (£126 off)
- Laptops Direct, M2 512GB: £1,387.97 (£161 off)
- AO.com, M2 512GB: £1,393 (£156 off)
- Amazon, M2 512GB: £1,399.97 (£149.03 off)
MacBook Air (M1) from $999/£999
U.S.:
- Amazon: $899 ($100 off)
- B&H: Silver: $899 ($100 off)
U.K.:
- Laptops Direct: £914.97 (£84 off)
- Very: £919 (£80 off)
- John Lewis: £919 (£80 off)
- AO.com: £191 (£80 off)
Best MacBook Pro deals
There are three sizes of MacBook Pro on sale from Apple right now. The 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 chip that went on sale in July 2022, and the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro that come with either the M1 Pro or M1 Max.
For the latest MacBook Pro deals for every model see our monthly round up.
13-inch MacBook Pro, from $1,199/£1,349
U.S.:
- Amazon: 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro (8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD): $1,249 ($50 off)
U.K.:
- eBuyer, M2, 256GB: £1,192.98 (£156.02 off)
- Amazon, M2, 256GB: £1,196.47 (£152.53 off)
- Laptops Direct, M2, 256GB: £1,212.97 (£136 off)
- Laptops Direct, M2, 512GB: £1,379.97 (£169 off)
- Amazon, M2, 512GB: £1,385 (£164 off)
- AO.com, M2, 512GB: £1,389 (£160 off)
- Currys, M2, 512GB: £1,399 (£150 off)
14-inch MacBook Pro, from $1,899/£1,999
U.S.:
- Amazon: 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro (8-core CPU, 14-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD): $1,859 ($140 off)
- Costco: 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro (8-core CPU, 14-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD): $1,599.99 ($349.01 off)
- Amazon: 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro (10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD): $2,199.84 ($299.16 off)
- Costco: 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro (10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD): $2,099.99 ($349.01 off)
U.K.:
- Amazon, M1 Pro, 14-core GPU: £1,725 (£174 off)
- LaptopsDirect, M1 Pro, 14-core GPU: £1,749.94 (£149 off)
- AO.com, M1 Pro, 14-core GPU: £1,729 (£170 off)
- Very, M1 Pro, 14-core GPU: £1,729 (£170 off)
- LaptopsDirect, M1 Pro, 16-core GPU: £2,049.97 (£149 off)
- Amazon, M1 Pro, 16-core GPU: £2,049 (£349 off)
16-inch MacBook Pro, from $2,499/£2,399
U.S.:
- Amazon: 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro (10‑core CPU, 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD): $2,199 ($300 off)
- B&H: 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro (10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD): $2,299 ($200 off)
- Costco: 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro (10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD): $2,099.99 ($349.01 off)
- Costco: 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro (10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD): $2,299.00 ($349.01 off)
- B&H: 16-inch M1 Max MacBook Pro (10-core CPU, 32-core GPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD): $3,099 ($400 off)
- Costco: 16-inch M1 Max MacBook Pro (10-core CPU, 32-core GPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD): $3,099.99 ($399.01 off)
U.K.:
- Very, M1 Pro, 16-core GPU: £2,129 (£270 off)
- Amazon, M1 Pro, 16-core GPU: £2,129 (£270 off)
- John Lewis, M1 Pro, 16-core GPU: £2,129 (£270 off)
- Laptops Direct, M1 Max: £2,969.97 (£329 off)
Best iMac deals
Apple only sells the 24-inch iMac now. The 27-inch model was discontinued some time ago.
For deals on all 24-inch iMacs see our Best iMac deals round up.
24-inch iMac, from $1,299/£1,249
U.S.:
- Amazon: 24-inch M1 iMac (8‑core CPU, 7‑core GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB) in Blue, Pink, or Silver: $1,249.99 ($49.01 off)
- Amazon: 24-inch M1 iMac (8‑core CPU, 8‑core GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB): $1,449.99 ($49.01 off)
- Costco: 24-inch M1 iMac (8‑core CPU, 8‑core GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB): $1,449.99 ($49.01 off)
U.K.:
- Amazon, 7-core GPU: £1,127 (£122 off)
- Very, 7-core GPU: £1,149 (£100 off)
- Amazon, 8-core GPU: £,1275 (£174 off)
- Very, 8-core GPU and 512GB: £1,499 (£200 off)
Best Mac mini deals
There are three Mac mini models on sale at Apple. Two have M1 processors and one still has an Intel chip inside.
For deals on all Mac mini Apple sells see our Best Mac mini deals round up.
Mac mini, from $699/£699
U.S.:
- Amazon: M1 Mac mini (8GB RAM, 512GB SSD): $849 ($50 off)
- Costco: M1 Mac mini (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD): $669.99 ($29.01 off)
- Costco: M1 Mac mini (8GB RAM, 512GB SSD): $869.99 ($29.01 off)
U.K.:
- Amazon, M1, 256GB: £622 (£77 off)
- AO, M1, 256GB: £622 (£77 off)
- Laptops Direct, M1, 256GB: £622.97 (£76 off)
- Amazon, M1, 512GB: £812 (£87 off)
- AO.com, M1, 512GB: £812 (£87 off)
Best Mac Studio deals
There are also two Mac Studio models available from Apple. One has an M1 Max and the other an M1 Ultra. You can find the best deals on all the models here: Best Mac Studio deals.
The M1 Max model starts at $1,999/£1,999.
Mac Studio, from $1,999/£1,999
U.S.:
We have not found any special deals on the Mac Studio. Keep an eye on this space as Black Friday approaches.
U.K.:
- KCRS: £1,899 (£100 off)
Black Friday Mac deals from Apple
Apple usually has a four-day holiday shopping event during Black Friday weekend, with gift cards offered instead of actual discounts. In 2021, Apple offered up to £160/$200 in Apple gift cards with select purchases. Previously Apple has offered $150 gift cards with the iMac and 16-inch MacBook Pro. We await details of Apple’s deal for 2022.
Black Friday Mac deals from Amazon
We often see Amazon discount the full range of Macs – over the past few months the shopping site has frequently discounted the MacBook Pro by as much as $400! So we expect more of the same for Black Friday. Here’s what the discounts looked like during Amazon’s shopping event in October.
Amazon U.S.:
- M2 MacBook Air (10-core GPU, 512GB): $1,349 ($150 off, MSRP $1,499)
- M1 MacBook Air, 256GB) all colors: $799 ($200 off, MSRP $999)
- 14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip (8‑core CPU, 14‑core GPU, 512GB): $1,599 ($400 off, MSRP $1,999)
- 14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip (10‑core CPU, 16‑core GPU, 1TB): $2,099 ($400 off, MSRP $2,499)
- 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip (10‑core CPU, 16‑core GPU, 512GB): $2,099 ($400 off, MSRP $2,499)
- 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip (10‑core CPU, 16‑core GPU, 1TB): $2,299 ($400 off, MSRP $2,699)
Amazon U.K.:
- M2 MacBook Air (256GB) in Midnight: £1,123 (£126 off. MSRP £1,249).
- M2 MacBook Air (512GB) in Starlight: £1,399 (£150 off, MSRP £1,549). Same discount in Midnight.
- M2 MacBook Air (512GB) in Space Grey: £1,403 (£146 off, MSRP £1,549).
- 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 chip (8-core CPU, 10-core GPU), 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD in Silver: £1,196.47 (£153 off, MSRP £1,349)
- 14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip (10‑core CPU, 16‑core GPU), 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD in Space Grey: £2,129 (£270 off, MSRP £2,399).
- 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip (10‑core CPU, 16‑core GPU), 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD in Space Grey: £2,129 (£270 off, MSRP £2,399)
Black Friday Mac deals from Best Buy
We could see the prices at Best Buy come down for Black Friday, but if you can’t wait, you can take advantage of Best Buy’s “Black Friday Prices Guaranteed” plan, where the retailer will refund the difference if the price goes lower. Best Buy also does offers such as six months of free Apple Music or other free trials into Apple services.
Black Friday Mac deals from Costco
Costco is likely to offer deals and discounts to members.
Other Black Friday Mac deals
B&H Photo and Walmart have regular Mac sales.