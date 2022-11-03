What to expect from Black Friday Apple Watch deals

Black Friday falls on November 25 this year, but the “shopping holiday” has sort-of morphed over the years into a weeks-long event. Apple typically holds a sale that lasts from Friday through Monday, but other retailers start Black Friday deals a week or more before the day itself and carry them through for days after.

How to get an Apple Watch deal this Black Friday

If you’re looking to pick up an Apple Watch this holiday season, for yourself or as a gift, you might want to buy during the Black Friday sales. In 2021, there were quite a few deals on Apple Watch, especially if you weren’t concerned with buying the latest model.

Below we are listing the latest Apple Watches, but you may also find deals on the Apple Watch 7, which has been discontinued by Apple but may still be available from resellers.

Speaking of older models – a word of warning, we often see discounts on refurbished models. It is important to check whether the excellent deal you are looking at is for refurbished Apple Watches as the discount may not be as good as it looks if that is the case.

We regularly round up all the best deals on all Apple Watch models here: Best Apple Watch deals.

Apple Watch Series 8 deals

The Series 8 starts at $399/£419 for the 41mm version and $429/£449 for the 45mm version. If you want a cellular Apple Watch it costs an extra $100/£100

U.S.:

U.K.:

No current discounts.

Apple Watch SE (2022) deals

The Apple Watch SE starts at $249/£259 for the 40mm version and $279/£299 for the 44mm model. It’s an extra $50/£50 for cellular.

U.S.:

U.K.:

No current discounts.

Apple Watch Ultra deals

This is Apple’s most expensive Watch, starting at $799/£849. It comes with cellular.

U.S.:

No current discounts.

U.K.:

No current discounts.

Apple Watch Series 7 deals

The Apple Watch 7 starts at $399/£369 for the 41mm version without cellular, while the 45mm variant starts at $429/£399.

U.S.:

Amazon: $302 / $296 ($97 / $133 off, price varies by color)

Walmart: $329 / $349 (cellular model) ($100 / $180 off)

Best Buy: $329 / $359 ($70 off, price varies by color)

U.K.:

No current discounts.

Black Friday Apple Watch deals from Apple

We won’t know Apple’s own Black Friday deals until they post on November 26, but in the past the company has offered a $25 gift card with the purchase of an Apple Watch.

Black Friday Apple Watch deals from Amazon

For an idea of what Apple Watch deals we might see at Amazon, here’s what was on offer at Amazon’s special event in October:

Amazon U.S.:

Amazon U.K.:

Black Friday Apple Watch deals from Best Buy

In the past we’ve seen Best Buy offer a discount of $20 on nearly every model and configuration of the Apple Watch.

Other Black Friday Apple Watch deals

Look to Walmart, B&H Photo and Target for deals.

